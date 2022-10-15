Top Telangana news developments today

Capt Uttam, MP, attended the nomination program of Munugode by-election Congress candidate, Palvai Sravanthi, along with senior Congress on October 14. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Scrutiny of total of 199 nominations filed by 130 candidates for the bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency will be taken up today.

2. Irrigation officials have lifted 22 gates of Nagarjunasagar project to let out 3.69 lakh cusecs of flood waters. The project is receiving 4.17 lakh cusecs of flood water.

3. All set for conduct of TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary examinations on October 16 at 1019 centres. As many as 3.89 lakh applicants are expected to take the test for 508 vacancies notified a couple of months ago.

4. Telangana Government has requested the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to stop Andhra Pradesh from proceeding further on the expansion of Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and Telugu Ganga Project (TGP) stating that it is being done without appraisal of the river board and approval of the Apex Council under the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act.

5. The modern fruit and agricultural market coming up at Koheda on the outskirts of the city would have all facilities including cold storage, pre-export processing of fruits, laboratories for certification and others in about 178 acres.

6. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will distribute food baskets to TB Patients and adopted by IRCS, Hyderabad District Branch at Raj Bhavan Dispensary, near Raj Bhavan Post Office.

