Top Telangana news developments today

Polling for the by-election will be held on November 3 and counting of votes will be taken up on November 6. File image. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

ADVERTISEMENT

1. A controversy is brewing in Munugode Assembly constituency, where by-election will be held on November 3, after unidentified persons put up posters of BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy with catchline “contract pe”. The BJP nominee had recently said his infrastructure firm has bagged massive contracts.

2. Election Commission has appointed three observers for bypolls to Munugode Assembly constituency. The EC has planned to deploy Voter Turnout App for the ensuing bypoll to see real time voter turnout data.

3. The second phase of web counselling for admission into engineering courses under convenor quota will start from today. In all 22,820 seats are available with as many as 6510 seats alone in CSE stream.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Hyderabad is the second most expensive residential market in the country - Affordability Index for Q3 2022

5. Disabled suffered the most during COVID-19 pandemic phase 1 & 2, says a study by IIPH Hyderabad.