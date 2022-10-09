Top Telangana news developments today

Bhupender Yadav, Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change. File. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

1. Union Minister for Labour and Forest Bhupender Yadav to address an election meeting of BJP at Choutuppal.

2. The Election Commission will introduce a ‘voter turnout’ app in the Munugode Assembly by-election for the first time to monitor polling percentage on real time basis.

3. Arundati Roy will address a memorial meeting of rights activist Balagopal today.

4. All the reservoirs in Krishna and Godavariare are again receiving heavy inflows due to raise in the catchment. Three persons, including two women, were washed away while going on a bike on a low level causeway near Wanaparthy.