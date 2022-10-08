Top Telangana news developments today

Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign for his election at the party office. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Congress presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge to campaign for his election at the party office. He will meet many office bearers of the State unit but the president and other senior leaders were likely to abstain to maintain neutrality.

2. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to preside over a meeting of the office bearers of the State unit of the party to discuss the campaign for the Munugode Assembly by-election. Party general secretaries Tarun Chhug and Sunil Bansal to attend.

3. The standing committee on finance for the Ministry of Transport and National Highways has approved a two-storied cable bridge over river Krishna at Somasila to connect Telangana and AP. The bridge will reduce the travel distance for commuters to Nandyal and Tirupati by 90 kms.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has made sweeping changes in the examination patter for its students, enhancing marks for internal assessment from 25 to 40 and reducing the marks for external exams from 75 to 60. The emphasis on internal assessment was increased by adding a few more evaluation methods like seminars and paper presentations.