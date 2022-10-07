Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao. File. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

1. Nominations for bye-election to Munugode Assembly constituency opens today.

2. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to have an informal media interaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. The crucial second phase counselling for admissions to engineering colleges on October 11 is unlikely to go ahead because the issue of tuition fee hike between the government and the college managements has not been resolved.