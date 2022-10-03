Top Telangana news developments today

AICC presidential contesting candidate Shashi Tharoor to meet AICC delegates to seek their support. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. AICC presidential contesting candidate Shashi Tharoor to meet AICC delegates to seek their support.

2. Heavy rush is witnessed at over a dozen Toll Plazas on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada), NH-44 (Hyderabad-Bengaluru) highways as people left for their native places in Andhra Pradesh for Dasara holidays.

3. The Hyderabad traffic police will launch a special drive Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments) starting today on roadside encroachments will be booked and removed. Fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹ 1000 will be imposed, Commuter violating stop line will be penalised ₹200.

4. Irate relatives of a patient ransacked a private hospital alleging negligence on the part of the hospital in treating the victim, who had a heart-related ailment. The patient died this morning. Family members of the deceased patient alleged that they had paid Rs. 16-lakh towards treatment.

5. The Central Water Commission has written a letter to the State government questioning the need for constructing large reservoirs as part of the Kaleswaram lift irrigation scheme. The letter was written in the backdrop of a complaint by the State government to the Ministry of Jal Shakti against delay in giving clearance for works on drawing an additional one tmc ft water per day from the project. The original project was envisaged to draw only two tmc ft water from the project.

6. The power distribution companies have decided to pay ₹8,600 crore out of their total outstanding of ₹23,000 crore to various power generating companies in the company making use of the waiver of Late Payment Surcharge announced by Centre.

7. Story on issues facing VEM Technologies, an Aerospace, Defence and Homeland Security systems solutions company and the first industrial unit coming up at National Investment and Manufacturing Zone near Zaheerabad. The company has partially got the land and protests by farmers for higher compensation are delaying the alienation of the remaining land to the company.

8. Nine-day Bathukamma floral festival concludes today with Saddula Bathukamma festivities. The State Government has organised the main programme today at the Lal Bahadur Stadium.