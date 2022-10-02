Top Telangana news developments today

Workers engaged in finishing works to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a day before its unveiling ceremony by the State government, marking the 153rd birth anniversary, in front of the Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad on SOctober 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil a 16-feet tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi and address a public meeting at Gandhi Hospital.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a luncheon meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and all the district presidents of TRS to discuss preparations for the key meetings of Mr. Rao.

3. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Ram Madhav among others to address a day-long session on different social issues, organised by NGO Manthan.

4. The Central Water Commission has written a letter to the State government questioning the need for constructing large reservoirs as part of Kaleswaram lift irrigation scheme. The letter was written in the backdrop of a complaint by the State government to the Ministry of Jal Shakti against delay in giving clearance.

5. The power distribution companies have decided to pay ₹8,600 crore out of its total outstandings of ₹23,000 crore to various power generating companies in the country making use of the waiver of Late Payment Surcharge announced by Centre.