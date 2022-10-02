Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on October 2, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
October 02, 2022 09:56 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Workers engaged in finishing works to a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a day before its unveiling ceremony by the State government, marking the 153rd birth anniversary, in front of the Gandhi hospital in Secunderabad on SOctober 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will unveil a 16-feet tall bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi and address a public meeting at Gandhi Hospital.

2. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a luncheon meeting with his Cabinet colleagues and all the district presidents of TRS to discuss preparations for the key meetings of Mr. Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Ram Madhav among others to address a day-long session on different social issues, organised by NGO Manthan.

4. The Central Water Commission has written a letter to the State government questioning the need for constructing large reservoirs as part of Kaleswaram lift irrigation scheme. The letter was written in the backdrop of a complaint by the State government to the Ministry of Jal Shakti against delay in giving clearance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

5. The power distribution companies have decided to pay ₹8,600 crore out of its total outstandings of ₹23,000 crore to various power generating companies in the country making use of the waiver of Late Payment Surcharge announced by Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Telangana

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app