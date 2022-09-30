Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 30, Friday

ADVERTISEMENT

File picture of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao arriving for the first puja at the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Yadagirigutta | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Here are the top news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will offer prayers at the renovated shrine at Yadagirigutta ahead of the likely announcement by him of a national party on Dasara. He will also visit Bhadrakali temple during his visit to Warangal on Satruday. Distilleries in the State are making a strong case for hike in basic price for manufacture of liquor ahead of the festival season. The distilleries have already stopped supply of some brands of cheap liquor which are in high demand to mount pressure on government The State government has quickened the process of hiking the reservation for STs from 6% to 10% by calling for suggestions from all departments. Since the hike will take the quota in the State above the 50% ceiling fixed by the Constitution, the government is also gathering information from other States on the system in vogue for implementing the quota above the threshold level. Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana