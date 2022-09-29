Top Telangana news developments today

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh who is in judicial remand under the Preventive Detention Act to appear before PD Act Advisory Board by video conferencing to explain his stand on detention in connection with inflammatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. Distilleries in the State making a strong case for a hike in the basic prices for the manufacture of liquor ahead of festival season. The distilleries have already stopped the supply of some brands of cheap liquor which are in high demand to mount pressure on government. Secretary, Jal Shakti, Pankaj Kumar is to hear today, the concerns of Telangana, Odisha and Chhattisgarh on submergence issues in respective States due to the increased height of the Polavaram project taken up by the A.P. government. Mr. Pankaj Kumar will conduct the hearing virtually on an order by the Supreme Court. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT

