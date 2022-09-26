Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today: “

1. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao, Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy to interact with students of the Indian Institute of Information Technology at Basar who were on an agitational path in the last few months. It was the demand of the students when they were on a major strike in June that either Mr. Rao or the Chief Minister come down to the campus to listen to their problems.

2. The Hyderabad Metro Rail had a huge footfall till 1.30 a.m. on Monday owing to India - Australia T20 cricket match. The spectators took the metro route to go to the cricket stadium apprehending parking issues for vehicles. The metro rail operated special services from 11 p.m. to 1 p.m. only for picking up the spectators and dropping them off en route on three corridors.

3. Story on government teachers giving up hopes of their promotion or transfer in the near future as there was no sign that the process will be launched in the Dussehra vacation for schools that begins today. The process was expected in summer vacation but not taken up. The teachers were last promoted in 2017 and the last time the transfers took place was in 2018. The general norm was to transfer teachers every two years.

4. Story on suspense over the release of social security pensions for new beneficiaries. It is over a month since the beneficiaries were issued cards as bonafide beneficiaries in various categories of pensions but they were yet to get the money in their bank accounts.