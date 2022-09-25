Top Telangana news developments today

Tight security in place for India vs Australia T-20 match in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

ADVERTISEMENT

1. All eyes are on today’s T-20 cricket match between India and Australia as it is a series decider. Story on law and order point of view, crowds at the stadium and traffic jams.

2. Three children of a residential school for backward classes suffered burn injuries when they were involved in cooking. In the absence of a regular cook, the hostel warden made them cook. The children were shifting a huge utensil with hot sambar when it fell from their hands and spilled on three person.

3. The executive of the National Academy of Construction has decided to set up academies in all erstwhile districts to check the migration of workers to the gulf. All those who enroll will be provided training in the latest techniques of construction and followed up with providing them employment in government projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Story on the clash between forest officials and tribals over shifting cultivation (also called podu) in forest land over hundred acres in Aswaraopet mandal of Kothagudem district.