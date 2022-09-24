Top Telangana news developments today

The State health university has released State rankings for admissions to MBBS based on NEET results. File | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Microsoft managing director Rajiv Kumar, former chief selector of Indian cricket team M.S.K. Prasad and others to speak on `prism of possibilities’ as part of the lecture series of the Indian Leadership Summitt of Indian School of Business.

2. A crucial meeting of the Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee appointed by the State government to review the tuition fee of engineering colleges for the next three years. The committee will revisit its decision not to revise fee for the current year after some managements hiked fee with permission of court.

3. The State health university has released State rankings for admissions to MBBS based on NEET results. About 36,800 students who got ranks will compete for about 6,000 seats in government and private medical colleges.

4. The road transport corporation has announced the release of one out of six instalments of dearness allowance due to the crew and employees since 2017. But, the employee unions are not happy as they want the implementation of pay revision commission recommendations for 2017 and 2021 and payment of arrears of all instalments.