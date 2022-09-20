Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 20, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau
September 20, 2022 09:32 IST

Minister K.T. Rama Rao. File. | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Haryana on September 25 to participate in the 108 anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal.

2. Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao to hold an interaction at The Hindu office today.

3. IT and Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao will inaugurate the new office of DE Shaw & CO, a global investment and technology development firm and participate in its 25 th anniversary celebrations in India.

4. State sponsored nine-day Bathukamma celebrations will begin from September 25 across Telangana.

Read more news from Telangana here.

