Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 18, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau Hyderabad
September 18, 2022 09:32 IST

File image.

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. The CPI (Maoist) has given a call for celebration of its eighteenth anniversary from September 21 to 27.

2. Junior assistants exam, conducted by Singareni Collieries Company Limited for 177 posts, cancelled on interim orders of High Court yesterday. There were allegations of irregularities even before it was conducted and declaration of results on September 10.

3. Government has proposed to set up a theme park on 540 acres of land belonging to Udaseen Mutt which was recently cleared by the Supreme Court. The mutt is an endowment institution and, therefore, the government has proposed the theme park of a large size on the lines of the existing one at Shirdi.

     Read more news from Telangana here.

