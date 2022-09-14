Top Telangana news developments today

The Home Ministry has convened a crucial meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Secretaries at North Block in New Delhi. File

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: ADVERTISEMENT The Home Ministry has convened a crucial meeting of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Secretaries at North Block in New Delhi on September 27 to discuss unresolved issues of the AP Reorganisation Act, mainly dividing the cash and balances of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government between the two States post-bifurcation.

The Telangana government has permitted engineering colleges to surrender seats in courses that are not in demand like mechanical and civil and enhance seats of sought after courses like Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The village revenue assistants who suspended their 50-day strike following talks with the State government yesterday have threatened to resume their agitation if the order implementing pay scales and job security for them was not issued by September 20 as promised by IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The State Assembly yesterday passed the Telangana Motor Vehicles Tax (Amendment) Bill which is a major benefit to vehicle buyers as they can now buy vehicles at ex-showroom prices. Otherwise, it was a financial burden for them with cost overheads.

