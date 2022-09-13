Top Telangana news developments today

A fire mishap at an EV bike showroom in Secunderabad spread to a hotel upstairs causing the death of six persons on Monday night. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Here are the important developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Toll in the fire accident at a Secunderabad hotel rose to eight with one more injured succumbing to burns in Hospital. Most of the victims, who were on a business trip to the City, according to City police Commissioner C.V. Anand hail from northern States and their identities are being established.

Risking a thick blanket of some from the fire in the e-bike showroom that spread to the upstairs of a four-storeyed hotel, at least six local youth and three police personnel risked their lives to enter the building to rescue the trapped guests. Some scaled a boundary wall, broke open windows, and used ladders to rescue. Another group climbed the rooftop from neighbouring buildings, took stairs, and rescued tourists.

Torchlight from mobile was literally a much-needed ray of light in the lives of tourists who were caught in smoke emitting from the fire accident. Market Police Station constable Rakesh said that as thick smoke covered the lodge, they could not see anyone. He has used torch light from mobile and shouted to guide people towards them.

A report based on the information from Gandhi Hospital where people who died in the fire accident, and those who were rescued were taken to.

The monsoon session of Assembly to concludes today.

Incessant rains in the Godavari basin over the past three days led to a sharp rise in water level in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam prompting the authorities to issue the second flood warning for the temple town and other flood-prone areas in the tribal majority Bhadradri Kothagudem district on.

IT and Industries Minister K. T Rama Rao to inaugurate The National Restaurant Association of India - Indian Restaurant Conclave 2022.

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will interact with the functionaries of the Indian Red Cross Society Telangana State and District Branches, and TB Association Officials at Raj Bhavan on Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.



