Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on September 8, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan is all set to address a media conference. File | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : ADVERTISEMENT Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to address a media conference on completion of her third year in office. First-year MBBS students and parents of Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences demand repayment of their capitation fee and certificates after the State government has reallocated the students to other institutions following the cancellation of recognition of the college by the National Medical Commission. The NMC had cancelled the recognition of three private medical colleges in the State due to lack of proper facilities. A search committee is said to have been appointed for the selection of a new Director of the government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The incumbent Director Manohar was admitted to a private hospital with chest pain two days ago. His admission to a private hospital triggered anguish among doctors and staff of NIMS which is supposed to be a premier medical institution serving poor and middle classes. The State Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee has decided to review the audit reports of engineering colleges after some managements secured permission to hike the tuition fee with court permission. Otherwise, the committee had initially decided not to allow fee hike this academic year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana Hyderabad