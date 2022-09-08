Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to address a media conference on completion of her third year in office.
- First-year MBBS students and parents of Mahaveer Institute of Medical Sciences demand repayment of their capitation fee and certificates after the State government has reallocated the students to other institutions following the cancellation of recognition of the college by the National Medical Commission. The NMC had cancelled the recognition of three private medical colleges in the State due to lack of proper facilities.
- A search committee is said to have been appointed for the selection of a new Director of the government-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The incumbent Director Manohar was admitted to a private hospital with chest pain two days ago. His admission to a private hospital triggered anguish among doctors and staff of NIMS which is supposed to be a premier medical institution serving poor and middle classes.
- The State Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee has decided to review the audit reports of engineering colleges after some managements secured permission to hike the tuition fee with court permission. Otherwise, the committee had initially decided not to allow fee hike this academic year.