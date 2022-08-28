Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on August 28, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- TRS is distributing umbrellas with pictures of the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and its election symbol car to people in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency.
- About 6.60 lakh candidates will take the preliminary written exam for recruitment of police constables. They will compete for 16,000 plus posts.
- The State health university has issued a notification accommodating the 300 students of first-year MBBS courses in two medical colleges whose permission was cancelled by the National Medical Commission. They will be adjusted by super numerary seats in 13 empaneled private medical colleges.
- The government has created one more administrative zone for the Cyberabad police commissionerate by realignment of existing sub-divisions.
