Key news developments from Telangana on August 28, 2022

TRS is distributing umbrellas with pictures of KCR to people in the poll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : ADVERTISEMENT TRS is distributing umbrellas with pictures of the party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and its election symbol car to people in poll bound Munugode Assembly constituency.

About 6.60 lakh candidates will take the preliminary written exam for recruitment of police constables. They will compete for 16,000 plus posts.

The State health university has issued a notification accommodating the 300 students of first-year MBBS courses in two medical colleges whose permission was cancelled by the National Medical Commission. They will be adjusted by super numerary seats in 13 empaneled private medical colleges.

The government has created one more administrative zone for the Cyberabad police commissionerate by realignment of existing sub-divisions.

