Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on August 24, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- Congress in charge of State Manickam Tagore to hold a meeting of party leaders from erstwhile Nalgonda district and other cadres from poll-bound Munugode Assembly constituency to discuss the choice of candidate for elections.
- Police rush forces to the old city of Hyderabad after one of their patrolling vehicles was attacked by an irate mob protesting against remarks of BJP MLA Raja Singh against Prophet Mohammed.
- Protests erupt in Sironcha of Maharashtra due to the submergence of agricultural fields by the backwaters of the Medigadda barrage which is part of Kaleswaram lift-irrigation project.
- The Krishna river management board has asked the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to submit indents for water release for the remaining of Kharif crop season as the storage levels in Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar reservoirs was comfortable.
