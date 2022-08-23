Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau August 23, 2022 09:42 IST

Hyderabad Bureau August 23, 2022 09:42 IST

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

A view of the floodwater being discharged from the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Key news developments to watch out from Telangana today

The Krishna River Management Board will meet today in Hyderabad to decide on the quantum of water release to the two Telugu speaking States. The State Congress leaders are in a fix as the Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has refused to participate in the election campaign in the Munugode constituency where his younger brother Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quit his seat and joined the BJP. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has asked four senior leaders to personally meet Mr. Venkat Reddy and redress his grievances. 90% of students from rural areas secure admissions into the prestigious IIIT Basara in the Nirmal district. The process of admission commenced for 1405 seats, according to the in-charge VC Venkataramana. Union Minister Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy will visit Charlapally, Secunderabad and review the progress of construction of a new railway terminal and station at Charlapally. South Central Railway officials will give a powerpoint presentation on the progress. The health department launched the process of issuing posting orders to 900 medicos, who completed their post-graduation to compulsorily work in Government-run health institutions for a year. Officials are conducting counselling session of these doctors today and tomorrow. State-run Vijaya Dairy will announce the procurement and selling price of milk today. Indications available suggest that the price of a litre of milk would be hiked between ₹2 and 3 based on fat percentage. Read more news from Telangana here.



Our code of editorial values