Top Telangana news developments today
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in the valedictory of the two-week-long Independence Day celebrations of the State government at Fatehmaidan stadium. The function will see a grand cultural programme including a laser show and an audio video presentation of the events during the two weeks.
- A dozen Congress leaders from Telangana will participate in a meeting presided over by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi in the evening to discuss the choice of a candidate for the Munugode Assembly by-election.
- Singareni Collieries Company Limited will declare its profits for 2021-22 next month but the company has announced that several public sector power generators were due to it ₹5,000 crore.
- A meeting of the board of directors of State-owned Vijaya Dairy to review milk procurement and selling price.
