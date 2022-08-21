Top Telangana news developments today

Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting of BJP at Munugode in Nalgonda district. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to look out for today : ADVERTISEMENT Home Minister Amit Shah to address a public meeting of BJP at Munugode in Nalgonda district on the occasion of former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. The meeting is viewed as a show of strength for the rally of the TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the same village yesterday.

The TRS has run a poster campaign against Amit Shah at Begumpet airport where he will arrive by a special aircraft in the afternoon. Hoardings and flexis showing Amit Shah in an amusing scene were displayed all along the road near the airport.

The counselling for admission to engineering, agriculture and medicine (other than allopathy) courses in the State universities will commence today with slot booking and registration today and tomorrow and web options from Tuesday.

The Water, Power and Infrastructure Development and Management (WAPCOS), a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Water Resources which is a consultancy provider, has refused to entertain the request of the State government to take up a detailed project report on the Wardha project which is intended to be an alternate to Tummidihatti project on the Godavari. The agency is sore that its earlier fee of rupees two crore for preparing the DPR of Tupakulagudem barrage was not paid by the government.

