Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 15, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 15, 2022 11:50 IST

Chief Mnister K. Chandrasekhar Rao addressing a function marking the 75 years of Independence in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to hoist the national flag at the official Independence day celebrations at Golconda fort. He will also launch distribution of ten lakh social security pensions which the Cabinet decided last week.

The State road transport corporation has announced free travel in its buses up to twelve years for all those born today. 

A team of police personnel from Hyderabad had a lucky escape at Navada in Bihar last night as a gang of criminals opened fire on it when they went for investigation of a crime. The criminals had cheated some complainants in Hyderabad of over one crore rupees through online payments for sale of automobile parts. A police team took local assistance and raided their hideout when the incident took place.

Researchers from Hyderabad have 3D printed an artificial cornea and transplanted it into the eye of a rabbit. However, this will need to undergo further clinical testing and development before it can be used in patients wanting restoration of eye sight. A team doctors from L.V. Prasad Eye Institute, IIT-Hyderabad and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology have collaborated to develop the 3 D printed cornea from human donor corneal tissue which would have otherwise been discarded for not meeting optical standards.

