Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 14, 2022

The Hindu Bureau
August 14, 2022 09:30 IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

Construction of new Secretariat complex has picked up pace as nearly 2,200 workers were deployed to complete the project by October. Yesterday, the installation of a pre-fabricated dome of enormous size in the central hall of the building commenced.

A tiger kill was noticed in the Malhar Mandal of the Bhoopalpally district. The forest department has formed five teams and installed some cameras to trace the tiger.

Story on suspense over who will get the new social security pensions to be distributed from tomorrow. The Cabinet decided to sanction ten lakh new pensions but there were no guidelines on the identification of beneficiaries so far. About 17 lakh applications are already pending with the government.

Story on upcoming recruitment to fill 9,100 vacancies of teaching and non-teaching in the residential schools for different categories of social groups like SCs, STs, BCs and minorities.

