Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on August 13, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
- The State government has invoked provisions of the Dam Safety Act against the Kaddam project in Adilabad whose structure had become brittle in the recent floods of Godavari. This means the dam safety review panel has to inspect the dam and make recommendations to the government.
- Telangana Congress Committee A. Revanth Reddy will take up padayatra in the Munugode Assembly constituency which will go for the byelection. The yatra is planned as part of the Azadi Gaurav Yatra programme of Congress.
- Follow up on the dissidence within TRS over the nomination of a former MLA K. Prabhakar Reddy as the party candidate for the Munugode bypoll. About 300 grassroots-level elected representatives of the party yesterday adopted a resolution not to work for the party if Prabhakar Reddy is given the ticket.
- State government has decided to conduct blood donation camps in all 119 Assembly constituencies of the State on August 17 in connection with I-Day celebrations. The government has identified 75 donors in each constituency.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.