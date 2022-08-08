Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 08, 2022 09:27 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on August 8, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to launch the fifteen-day Independence Day celebrations of the State government. They will be held parallel to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Central government. A cultural extravaganza to incite national fervour among people will unfold after Mr. Rao hoists national flag.

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has sought the appointment of Speaker today to tender his resignation as a Member of the Assembly.

The engineering colleges in the State will continue with the old syllabus this academic year. The All India Council for Technical Education has not given permission for fresh courses in the colleges in the absence of proposals from managements

Story on a number of outsourcing employees in various departments of State government facing the threat of losing jobs as they were being replaced by Village Revenue Officers as part of their redeployment since the post of VRO has been abolished 22 months ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.