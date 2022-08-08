Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on August 8, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to launch the fifteen-day Independence Day celebrations of the State government. They will be held parallel to the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav of the Central government. A cultural extravaganza to incite national fervour among people will unfold after Mr. Rao hoists national flag.
- Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has sought the appointment of Speaker today to tender his resignation as a Member of the Assembly.
- The engineering colleges in the State will continue with the old syllabus this academic year. The All India Council for Technical Education has not given permission for fresh courses in the colleges in the absence of proposals from managements
- Story on a number of outsourcing employees in various departments of State government facing the threat of losing jobs as they were being replaced by Village Revenue Officers as part of their redeployment since the post of VRO has been abolished 22 months ago.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.