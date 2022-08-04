Top Telangana news developments today

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the iconic Integrated Command and Control centre of police. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

August 04, 2022 10:27 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on August 4, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today : Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to inaugurate the iconic Integrated Command and Control centre of police which will help in networking the functioning of various units of police under one roof. It will network over 9.26 lakh CCTV cameras of police installed across the State.

A woman hanged her two year daughter and later entered into a suicide pact with her brother-in-law by hanging at Bhanur in Patancheru mandal on Hyderabad outskirts.

The Competent Authority of Land Acquisition for regional ring road outside the boundaries of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has started issuing notices for land acquisition to the project.

Press conference of Prof. K. Seetarama Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Ambedkar Open University, on the upcoming convocation of the university.

The State government will shortly apply for permission for eight new medical colleges in the government sector with the National Medical Commission. They will be in addition to the eight colleges for which permissions were sought in September last year.

