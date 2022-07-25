Top Telangana news developments today

Test tubes labeled “Monkeypox virus positive and negative” are seen in this illustration. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 25, 2022 10:23 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on July 25, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Samples collected from the first suspected case of Monkeypox in Telangana would be sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune today. Five forms of samples would be collected which includes blood, urine, from lesions on skin, swab from throat. The man returned from Kuwait in the first week of this month.

State-run Gandhi Hospital is being readied to test the samples from suspected Monkeypox cases. Though it was announced that the RTPCR test would be conducted at the government hospital, and those testing positive will be sent to NIV Pune, the samples were directly sent to the central institute.

A report on the flood situation in the State following heavy inflows into Godavari and Krishna.

A story on the Parsi Agiary in Secunderabad to mark completion of 175 years in a few days. The temple was financed by two brothers.

A rake point that is coming up in Medak town will address the problem of farmers for fertilisers. This was made possible with completion of railway line.

Almost a year after shedding usage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), it would be donned again by Health Care Workers at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. The first suspected case of Monkeypox in Telangana is admitted to the government health facility. The hospital was identified as a Nodal centre a week ago, for immediate treatment of suspected cases. Back then, strategy to manage the cases, precautions to be followed by HCW was decided.

Sir Ronald Ross Institute for Tropical and Communicable Diseases in Hyderabad has once again stood as a centre were the first suspected cases of communicable diseases are admitted. The person with symptoms of Monkeypox is admitted there. Back in 2020, the first a few suspected cases of COVID too were admitted there. The health Facility is also known as Coranti hospital, which is corruption of the word ‘Quarantine’.

