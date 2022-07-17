Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 17, 2022

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will undertake an aerial survey of the flood situation along the river at Bhadrachalam and Eturunagaram. Separately, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also left for Bhadrachalam by train last evening to meet flood victims at their relief camps and donate items mobilised by the Indian Red Cross Society and the ESI Hospital.

2. Sixteen Central teams are touring the State to inspect works under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme on complaints that the State Government has grounded works which did not qualify to be undertaken under the scheme. This is another new Centre-State dispute that has cropped up.

3. The State Government is already in confrontation with the Centre over the latter’s refusal to purchase rice because it did not participate in Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for two months after having lifted its quota of free rice from FCI godowns.

4. Curtain raiser on common entrance test for admission to engineering courses tomorrow.

