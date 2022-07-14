Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on July 14, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- Relief operations are being undertaken on a war footing in several flood-ravaged areas as the sun shone for the first time in a week in different parts of Telangana today. Though there is no rain, the flood level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam continues to be above the danger level
- Two members of a rescue team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited are feared to have drowned when trying to rescue villagers caught in a flood in an interior village of Dahegaon mandal in Asifabad district
- July 14 marks the completion of one year of the issue of a gazette notification by the Centre mandating Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to handover irrigation projects on Godavari and Krishna to the respective river management boards to administer and operate the projects in view of frequent confrontation between the two States on river water sharing. But, both governments have not given any consent
- A preliminary estimate has shown that 11 lakh acres of crop was damaged in the latest rains
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.