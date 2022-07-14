  1. Relief operations are being undertaken on a war footing in several flood-ravaged areas as the sun shone for the first time in a week in different parts of Telangana today. Though there is no rain, the flood level of Godavari at Bhadrachalam continues to be above the danger level
  2. Two members of a rescue team of Singareni Collieries Company Limited are feared to have drowned when trying to rescue villagers caught in a flood in an interior village of Dahegaon mandal in Asifabad district
  3. July 14 marks the completion of one year of the issue of a gazette notification by the Centre mandating Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to handover irrigation projects on Godavari and Krishna to the respective river management boards to administer and operate the projects in view of frequent confrontation between the two States on river water sharing. But, both governments have not given any consent
  4. A preliminary estimate has shown that 11 lakh acres of crop was damaged in the latest rains