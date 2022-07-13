Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 13, 2022

1. Rains continued to lash Telangana for the fifth day. All projects on the Godavari are full to the brim and spillway gates of all of them were lifted to let out water downstream. Water was flowing at a height of 14 metres near the Kaleswaram project where all 85 gates were lifted. This was the first time Godavari received heavy floods in several years.

2. Hundreds of villages were cut off from the outside world due to flooding. NDRF teams have been deployed to rescue people and shift them to temporary shelters provided in schools.

3. Prices of vegetables went up as a result of rains. The arrivals in urban centres have dropped significantly as farmers have stopped work.

4. Government to go ahead with common entrance for admissions to engineering and agriculture courses on Thursday and Friday as any change in schedule due to rains will lead to a clash with dates of exams in other States and those held at the national level. It will take at least twenty days to find a new date but that will again disturb the admissions schedule.

