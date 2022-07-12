Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on July 12, 2022
1. The State Government has put the administration of over a dozen districts on high alert in wake of heavy rains in the last four days. Irrigation projects on Godavari in North Telangana are receiving heavy to very heavy inflows forcing the authorities to open crest gates to let out flood waters.
2. Government has deputed special officers to flood-hit Nizamabad and Nirmal districts, which bore brunt of rain fury. It is still raining heavily in these districts.
3. Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate Experian Services India's Global Innovation Centre (GIC), a leading data, analytics and decisioning company.
