Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 10, 2022

1. Heavy rain continues to disrupt normal life across Telangana. All irrigation reservoirs are receiving good inflows with rain in the catchment.

2. The conflict between tribals and forest officials over the occupation of forest land in a tiger reserve in the Mancherial district continues to dog the government. The officials removed the huts set up by tribals on Friday but they re-erected them yesterday despite warning. The tribals are demanding title to lands cultivated by them in the forest as promised by the government.

3. Rahul Gandhi is likely to address a public meeting in Sircilla town on August 21 to announce the party’s declaration for unemployed youth. In May, he had announced Congress’s declaration for farmers in Warangal.

4. Government has assured regularisation of services of contract lecturers in junior and degree colleges.

