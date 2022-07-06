Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 6, 2022

Police personnel using force to remove activists of CPI-ML (New Democracy) when they tried to stage a protest at CM Camp Office in Hyderabad on Monday, July 4, 2022. The Left party activists were demanding the rights of forest dwellers on Podu lands and that their names be retained in the Dharani portal, among other things. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

1. Congress party is holding a meeting on flaws in the Dharani land management portal. Stakeholders, who are facing problems in getting their data updated in the portal are expected to participate in the interactive meeting.

2. Federation Of Indian Export Organisations to organise Exporters Meet followed by media interaction by DG & Chairman FIEO.

3. Press Conference by Continental Coffee Limited to announce its foray into the plant-based meat category and launch of Continental Greenbird.

4. Indian Immunologicals Ltd, a leading vaccine manufacturer, has pledged to administer one lakh doses of anti-rabies vaccine. The inoculation drive will be launched by Dr. S. Ramchandar, Director (FAC), AHD, Government of Telangana and Dr. Anand Kumar, Managing Director, Indian Immunologicals.

5. Nexus Malls — India’s Largest Retail Space Provider with an expanded portfolio of 17 Properties in 13 Cities — will talk on the Growing Retails Space & Hyderabad activity.

