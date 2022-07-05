Top Telangana news developments today

Supporters attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

July 05, 2022 09:23 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on July 5, 2022

1. The State executive meeting of the BJP will be held today to chalk out its future programmes after the successful conduct of the National executive and the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2. Private schools across the City have declared a holiday today in wake of the bandh call given by the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

3. A delegation of Congress leaders from Telangana will meet Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha to extend their support to him. The Congress leaders had kept away from calling on Mr. Sinha during his visit to Hyderabad last week as the ruling TRS had organised a programme for his campaign.

4. Veteran journalist Gudipoodi Srihari, 86, who was associated with The Hindu for over four decades contributing to cinema and art & culture sections passed away this morning.

