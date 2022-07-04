Top Telangana news developments today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 04, 2022 09:39 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on July 4, 2022

1. State BJP leaders, following the success of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad yesterday, to meet today to discuss ways to consolidate the party position.

2. The internet and mobile phone connectivity went off for four hours at the public meeting as the police deployed special jammers to bar signals.

3. 10 gates of Medigadda reservoir, a balancing reservoir of the Kaleswaram irrigation project, were lifted to let out water due to increased inflows on account of rains in the catchment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read more news from Telangana here.