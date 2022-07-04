Telangana

Top Telangana news developments today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, on Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad, on Sunday, July 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. State BJP leaders, following the success of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad yesterday, to meet today to discuss ways to consolidate the party position.

2. The internet and mobile phone connectivity went off for four hours at the public meeting as the police deployed special jammers to bar signals.

3. 10 gates of Medigadda reservoir, a balancing reservoir of the Kaleswaram irrigation project, were lifted to let out water due to increased inflows on account of rains in the catchment.

Read more news from Telangana here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Hyderabad
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2022 9:41:34 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/top-telangana-news-developments-today/article65597548.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY