Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on July 4, 2022
1. State BJP leaders, following the success of a public meeting addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad yesterday, to meet today to discuss ways to consolidate the party position.
2. The internet and mobile phone connectivity went off for four hours at the public meeting as the police deployed special jammers to bar signals.
3. 10 gates of Medigadda reservoir, a balancing reservoir of the Kaleswaram irrigation project, were lifted to let out water due to increased inflows on account of rains in the catchment.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.