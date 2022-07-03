Top Telangana news developments today

Top Telangana news developments todayJuly 03, 2022 10:16 IST
Key news developments from Telangana on July 3, 2022
1. Political resolution to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP national executive meeting.
2. Prime Minister Modi to address the BJP national executive.
3. Statement on Telangana by BJP National Executive.
4. PM Modi to hold a rally in Hyderabad’s Parade ground.
5. The luggage coach of Delhi-bound Dakshin Express caught fire past midnight near Bhongir. The entire luggage in the coach was burnt to ashes.
Related Topics
Read more...