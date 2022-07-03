Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 3, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on his arrival in Hyderabad, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, to take part in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s National Executive Meeting. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. Political resolution to be moved by Home Minister Amit Shah at BJP national executive meeting.

2. Prime Minister Modi to address the BJP national executive.

3. Statement on Telangana by BJP National Executive.

4. PM Modi to hold a rally in Hyderabad’s Parade ground.

5. The luggage coach of Delhi-bound Dakshin Express caught fire past midnight near Bhongir. The entire luggage in the coach was burnt to ashes.

