Top Telangana news developments today

Large flexi posters are lined up at Parade Ground ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting, notwithstanding the prohibitory orders in force against posters and flexi banners in the city on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: G. Ramarishna

June 30, 2022 09:22 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on June 30, 2022

1. Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad as part of the BJP’s national executive, war of words intensifies between BJP and TRS. Display of posters against PM Modi by TRS sympathisers spreads from Hyderabad to districts.

2. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police Commissionerate limits from tomorrow till July 4, in view of the BJPs national executive meeting to be attended among others by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders.

3. Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha will be visiting Hyderabad on July 2 to interact with Congress, TRS and MIM leaders. He will also meet Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

4. Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh will inaugurate the PMAY-G model house and sign MoUs at the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj at Rajendranagar.

5. IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao to participate in NASSCOM GCC conclave.

