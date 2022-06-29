Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau June 29, 2022 09:20 IST

Key news developments from Telangana to watch out for on June 29, 2022

View of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation head office | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Thirty-eight engineers of different departments of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be given one-day salary cuts for dereliction of duties in attending to monsoon-related issues in the city The term of Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal headed by Justice Brijesh Kumar has been extended by one more year from August 1. The tribunal was constituted in April 2004 for project-wise allocation of water in river Krishna between Karnataka, Maharashtra and erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The Osmania University Teachers Association has opposed a common recruitment board for filling up vacancies in universities. The association has demanded that the vacant posts be filled by respective universities. The unscheduled power cut for agriculture sector is being protested by farmers. Yesterday, the farmers staged a road rally on the national highway near Morthad demanding 12-hour power supply. They claimed that the sector got only four hours of power.



