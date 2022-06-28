Top Telangana news developments today

Hyderabad Bureau June 28, 2022 09:47 IST

T-Hub 2.0 at Raidurg in Hyderabad will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the World’s largest innovation campus – T-Hub’s second phase, a 3.70 lakh sq. ft., swanky, multistoried structure in the heart of Hyderabad’s IT hub. It can accommodate up to 2,000 startups. The State Government has started remitting a total of ₹7,500 crore into the accounts of 68 lakh farmers as part of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. On the first day ₹568 crore would be deposited in 11.73 lakh farmers accounts. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan will administer the oath of office. Higher Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Intermediate first and second year examination results. A follow-up on the condition of students of TS Minority Residential Welfare School hostel, who were admitted to Siddipet general hospital after food poisoning. As many as 120 students are in the hospital. A series of programmes have been lined up coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao to be observed at P. V. Ghat. Read more news from Telangana here.



