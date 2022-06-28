Top Telangana news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the World’s largest innovation campus – T-Hub’s second phase, a 3.70 lakh sq. ft., swanky, multistoried structure in the heart of Hyderabad’s IT hub. It can accommodate up to 2,000 startups.
- The State Government has started remitting a total of ₹7,500 crore into the accounts of 68 lakh farmers as part of the Rythu Bandhu scheme. On the first day ₹568 crore would be deposited in 11.73 lakh farmers accounts.
- Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will be sworn in as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court at Raj Bhavan. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan will administer the oath of office.
- Higher Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the Intermediate first and second year examination results.
- A follow-up on the condition of students of TS Minority Residential Welfare School hostel, who were admitted to Siddipet general hospital after food poisoning. As many as 120 students are in the hospital.
- A series of programmes have been lined up coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao to be observed at P. V. Ghat.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.