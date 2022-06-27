Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 27, 2022

Opposition’s Joint Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha during a meeting, in New Delhi, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

1. IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao is leading a team of TRS Ministers and party MPs to accompany Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwanth Sinha when he files his nomination papers today in New Delhi. The TRS has backed Mr. Sinha’s candidature.

2. A curtain-raiser on the inauguration of the second phase of T-Hub, an incubation centre for IT startups, at Raidurgam to be inaugurated tomorrow by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. The new facility has a plinth area of 3.5 lakh sq ft. It can accommodate 1,500 startups.

3. State Congress has given a call to its cadres to hold protest demonstrations against the Agnipath scheme across the State today.

4. `Monday Challenge’ campaign of State road transport corporation to start today. The corporation aimed to earn a revenue of ₹5.5 to 6 crore from its operations in Greater Hyderabad every day. The 29 depots of the corporation in the city have been given targets of revenue to be achieved through the deployment of more services and running buses till midnight.

5. The government has allowed enrolment of new beneficiaries under the Rytu Bandhu programme with a deadline of July 5. The beneficiaries must have completed the registration of their land and possess pattadar passbooks by that day. The login for enrolment online commenced yesterday.

6. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will take oath as the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court tomorrow. Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will administer the oath of office at Raj Bhavan.

7. Higher Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy will release the State Board of Intermediate Education results tomorrow.

8. `Chalo Hyderabad’ programme of tribal organisations demanding title to lands cultivated in forest.

9. Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao visit to Siddipet district and to inaugurate rake point at Gajwel.

10. The auction of flats constructed by the State Housing Board under the Rajiv Swagruha in Pocharam and Bandlaguda will be taken up today and tomorrow.

