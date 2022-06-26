Top Telangana news developments today
1. Rice millers association has warned the State Government that the 93 lakh tonnes of paddy lying idle at rice mills was exposed to damage if a decision on its disposal was not taken immediately. The government had stopped custom milling of rice 20 days ago as the Centre had refused to lift stocks from the State owing to the failure of State to implement Prime Minister’s Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will camp in Hyderabad for two days on July 2 and 3.
