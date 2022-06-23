Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 23, 2022

1. TRS is likely to vote for Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the Presidential election. This was an assurance said to have been given by party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. However, a decision will be announced at the meeting of TRS State executive shortly.

2. The Board of Intermediate Education has constituted a three-member committee to finalise the regularisation of service of contract lecturers working in junior colleges.

3. The second phase of T-Hub, an incubation centre for IT startups, at Raidurgam to be inaugurated on June 28. The construction of the tall structure took five years and has a plinth area of 3.5 lakh sq ft. It can accommodate 1,500 startups.

4. Five motorcycle-borne youths were killed in two separate road accidents. A girl and two boys were killed on the spot when their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the highway near Ghatkesar in the early hours. Two youths riding a motorcycle fatally hit a stationary lorry near Khila Warangal in Warangal district.

