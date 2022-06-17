Top Telangana news developments today

Key news development from Telangana on June 17, 2022

Key news development from Telangana on June 17, 2022

1. The agitation by the students of IIIT Basara has intensified with no sign of any solution as the students have rejected all demands. More and more political parties are extending support to the students. Today State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay left for Basara to meet the protesting students.

2. City based activist S.Q. Masood moves the National Human Rights Commission with regard to the custodial torture of Muslim youths in a police station in Uttar Pradesh. The youths were detained after the protest against BJP’s former National Spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

3. Given the current political climate and the spate of demolition of homes of Muslims, activists have demanded that the State government constitute the Telangana State Human Rights Commission which has been lying vacant for over a year.

4. Siddipet police began rounding up people involved in the attack of police during recent protests by the oustees of Gouravelli reservoir in Husnabad mandal. Two have been picked late in the night and more arrests are likely in the next few days.

5. Students and youth wings of the Left parties will stage protest demonstrations against Agnipath scheme announced by Centre.

6. Telangana Municipal department has plans to procure modern sanitation dredging and cleaning machines for all urban local bodies by Independence Day and avoid manual scavenging.

7. The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Asia Pacific Flight Training school to pay Rs. 8 lakh to a student and Rs. 1,00,000 as compensation for not informing him that flight training classes had commenced. The Commission believed that the flying school had violated its own agreement with the student commission.