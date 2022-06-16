Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 16, 2022

Police personnel detain National Students Unions of India (NSUI) activists protesting in front of the Telangana Assembly in Hyderabad on Monday, March 7. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

1. New LPG domestic connections will become dearer from today following oil companies’ decision to increase security deposit and certain charges. The existing security deposit is ₹1,450 which will go up to ₹2,200 for most of India.

2. Dozens of NSUI activists were rounded up when they tried to take out a rally from Somajiguda to Raj Bhavan in protest against ED summons to Rahul Gandhi.

3. The newly appointed Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman has been made in charge of arrangements for the two-day national executive meeting next month.

