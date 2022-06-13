Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 13, 2022

1. In a pre-dawn swoop on a village near Siddipet, police rounded up over one hundred villagers as a sequel to a lathicharge the previous night. The villagers had entered into a scuffle with the police which led to violence in the habitation over the demand of locals for payment of higher compensation for the lands acquired from them for construction of an irrigation project.

2. Congress activists to stage a demonstration in front of the office of Enforcemennt Directorate in Hyderabad to coincide with the appearance of Rahul Gandhi before the ED in Delhi in the National Herald case.

3. Government is to notify today about 1,300 posts of doctors for recruitment to hospitals in various wings of the health department but it is expected that the response will be lukewarm because the government has banned the private practice by new recruits and also the pay scale for them is not very attractive.

4. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will continue his consultations with party leaders on the strategy for the Presidential election in the background of Mamata Banerjee’s invitation to him to attend the Opposition leaders’ meeting at the Constitution Club in Delhi on Wednesday.

